R. Kelly’s Atlanta Homes Emptied In Back To Back Robberies

R. Kelly came home to not one but two empty houses after being set up for robberies by a former associate.

Atlanta police are on the hunt for a man who they believe is behind the back-to-back burglaries of “Ignition (Remix)” singer R. Kelly’s two Georgia homes.

Johns Creek Police Department Captain Chris Byers tells PEOPLE that a warrant is out for the arrest of Alfonso “Doc” Walker, a musician and former associate of Kelly’s who hired movers to clean out and sell off all of Kelly’s belongings under the guise that the hit-maker was moving his operations out of Atlanta.

