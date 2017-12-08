Tupac’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Auctioning Off His D$#% Pic

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tupac’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Auctioning Off His D$#% Pic

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

So if you ever wanted to see a picture of Tupac’s man meat your chance is now…

The photo was taken in the middle of a 1990 house party in Marin County. We’re told Pac would frequently try to shock his pals by exposing his twig, berries and the vast surrounding shrubbery. Hey, it was a much different time.

This particular night … we’re told Pac’s gf at the time threatened to snap a photo if he didn’t cover up. Of course, he didn’t back down, and the d**k pic was born.

See the pic HERE

SMH people will do anything for money.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 22 hours ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos