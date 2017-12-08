Tupac’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Auctioning Off His D$#% Pic

So if you ever wanted to see a picture of Tupac’s man meat your chance is now…

The photo was taken in the middle of a 1990 house party in Marin County. We’re told Pac would frequently try to shock his pals by exposing his twig, berries and the vast surrounding shrubbery. Hey, it was a much different time.

This particular night … we’re told Pac’s gf at the time threatened to snap a photo if he didn’t cover up. Of course, he didn’t back down, and the d**k pic was born.

See the pic HERE

SMH people will do anything for money.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: