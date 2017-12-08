Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet

0 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj’s pink floor length braids are futuristic bodysuit are breaking the Internet. Teaser clips for Migos’ Motorsport, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, dropped last night and folks can’t stop talking about Nicki and Cardi’s fly fits.
Prolific celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble created Nicki’s hair look. According to Cardi B’s publicist’s Instagram, they made Cardi’s magic happen in five hours.
Check out some clips from the video, below:
Stay tuned for the full Motorsport video.
