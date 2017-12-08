Music
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet

Attention: Ima need u to face front

Nicki Minaj’s pink floor length braids are futuristic bodysuit are breaking the Internet. Teaser clips for Migos’ Motorsport, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, dropped last night and folks can’t stop talking about Nicki and Cardi’s fly fits.

Prolific celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble created Nicki’s hair look. According to Cardi B’s publicist’s Instagram, they made Cardi’s magic happen in five hours.

Check out some clips from the video, below:

Add me on Snap @shayg0dly 👻 #motorsport #cardib #migos #nickiminaj #nickiminajfanpage

bitches is pressed, administer mouth2mouth 🏎🏁 ~ #nickiminaj #motorsport #migos

@iamcardib , i'm baaaaack bitches! ✨🏁 • #cardib

Stay tuned for the full Motorsport video.

