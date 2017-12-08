Are The Royals Treating Meghan Markle Bad? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The world was excited when they heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how they are giving her a trash course on being royal and haven’t been that nice about it. Markle must learn royal etiquette on how to sit at the table, hold conversation, fashion and greeting certain people.

The team also talked about two mansions of R. Kelly being robbed. R. Kelly found out the person was a close friend and a lot of his prize possessions were found at his home. Neighbors saw trucks but assumed he was just moving out.

