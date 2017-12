Da Brat And Headkrack Shine In Their Special Appearance On “Star” [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you watch the hit show on FOX “Star” then you saw Headkrack and Da Brat make their debut. They filmed it in a studio and were talking with two artists that had a new song coming out from the show. After the two admitted being together, Headkrack talked about how he had a special surprise for them.

In the show “Star,” Headkrack begins to play the song and their special guests aren’t happy because it wasn’t supposed to be released yet. Headkrack and Da Brat did an amazing job and we hope they land more roles like this. If you missed the episode, check out their clip from the show.

