The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jay Pharoah Shares What It Takes To Be “White Famous” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Actor and comedian, Jay Pharoah is taking the world by storm. He was on “Saturday Night Live” for quite some time then left to do some stand up as well as the hit show “White Famous.” While being interviewed on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” he discussed getting into the industry and surviving.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Pharoah talked about what it takes to be “White Famous” and said, “It means you’ve fully crossed over in the industry and globally everyone knows you.” Although some believe when you are on “SNL” you are doing great things he said there is more to achieve. Pharoah also talked about rapping and how people think he has enough skills to make an album. Fans better get ready because that just might be on his to-do list next.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jay Pharoah Explains Why He Missed His Chance To Date Rihanna [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Says Comedian Groped Her On Live TV

RELATED: Why The “All Def Comedy” Crew Is Standing Behind Russell Simmons

The Latest:

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

7 photos Launch gallery

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

Continue reading All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 22 hours ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos