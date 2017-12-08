Jay Pharoah Shares What It Takes To Be “White Famous” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor and comedian, Jay Pharoah is taking the world by storm. He was on “Saturday Night Live” for quite some time then left to do some stand up as well as the hit show “White Famous.” While being interviewed on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” he discussed getting into the industry and surviving.

Pharoah talked about what it takes to be “White Famous” and said, “It means you’ve fully crossed over in the industry and globally everyone knows you.” Although some believe when you are on “SNL” you are doing great things he said there is more to achieve. Pharoah also talked about rapping and how people think he has enough skills to make an album. Fans better get ready because that just might be on his to-do list next.

