Ex-Cop Convicted for the Wrongful Murder of Walter Scott [VIDEO]

Michael Slager, the former South Carolina police officer who shot and killed unarmed Walter Scott, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison.

According to ABC news, U.S. District Judge David Norton found that the made the ruling after saying he would follow sentencing guidelines to send Slager to prison for 19 to 24 years. The former officer could have faced life in prison. Norton ruled that Slager committed second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

April 4, 2015 Walter Scott was pulled over by officer Slager for a broken tail light. Witness video appeared to show Slager fatally shooting Scott as he ran away. He was fired from the force after the shooting.