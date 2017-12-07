FBI Raid Cleveland City Hall, City officials are cooperating with Investigation

WKYC Breaking News: Agents from the IRS, FBI and HUD conducted a late-night investigation at Cleveland City Hall.

IRS Special Agent Craig Casserly confirms the agencies conducted “law enforcement activity” after business hours Wednesday night.

@WKYC Sources say members of Mayor's cabinet have no clue why Feds raided hall. I'm told Feds confronted building manager late last night and demanded entry — Tom Meyer (@tommeyerWKYC) December 7, 2017

The focus of the investigation is not clear. The IRS could not provide any more information saying this matter is “under seal by federal court.”

Dan Williams, media relations director for Mayor Jackson, issued the following statement at 8:30 a.m. Thursday: “It is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies. While we do not discuss ongoing investigations we will fully cooperate.”

