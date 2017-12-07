Uncategorized
FBI Raid Cleveland City Hall, City officials are cooperating with Investigation

NewsOne Now Exclusive: Mayor Frank Jackson On The Justice Department Cleveland Police Settlement

WKYC Breaking News: Agents from the IRS, FBI and HUD conducted a late-night investigation at Cleveland City Hall.

IRS Special Agent Craig Casserly confirms the agencies conducted “law enforcement activity” after business hours Wednesday night.

The focus of the investigation is not clear. The IRS could not provide any more information saying this matter is “under seal by federal court.”

Dan Williams, media relations director for Mayor Jackson, issued the following statement at 8:30 a.m. Thursday: “It is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies. While we do not discuss ongoing investigations we will fully cooperate.”

