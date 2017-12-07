So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zendaya’s 90’s Model Swag

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted 41 mins ago
Hanging out in London for the Vogue House event, Zendaya came out in a snazzy black suit accented with bright colors, giving us a 90’s model flashback.

The Ronald van der Kemp original was worn by the actress, featuring bold black blazer accented in neon colors of pink, green and red. Form fitting paints matched the blazer, giving Zendaya an opportunity to show off a pair of bright red stiletto pumps. Her brown curls flowed freely while her bright red lipstick and diamond earrings added more pop to her 90’s look.

Zendaya out & about in London

What’s your take on Zendaya’s look? Is she giving you 90’s supermodel vibes? Take a vote below and tell us!

Zendaya At Bloomingdales

Zendaya Is Lovely In Lilac While Hosting The Unveiling Of Bloomingdales' Holiday Windows

Zendaya hosted the unveiling of the Bloomingdale's holiday window display in New York City. The beauty wore a Miu Miu dress and coat and looked absolutely beautiful. Click through the gallery to see all the fun that the actress was having (fashionably!) at the event on Tuesday evening.

 

