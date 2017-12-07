So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Saint West Just Celebrated His Second Birthday, And We’re Totally Here For It

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted 42 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

As a part of the Kardashian family holiday celebration this month, future fashion mogul Saint West is featured in this year’s calendar looking too cute!

HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY SAINT #saintwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest

A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on

The adorable Saint celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday, posing for the family’s annual holiday calendar. He was sporting a pair of toddler blue jeans while holding onto a wrapped gift. His hair was braided back into a simple set of cornrows, giving his cheeks an opportunity to make us say “awww”!

SAINT 🎄🎁 #saintwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest

A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on

Saint’s older sister, North, is also featured in the calendar doing her fashion slay as always. She’s wearing a denim jacket and pants with a white tank top. Get it, North!

Christmas photos 😍🎄 #northwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #saintwest

A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on

Happy Birthday to you, Saint! You’re starting the holiday season off right!

DON’T MISS:

Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

North West Proves It’s Never Too Early To Get A Job

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kanye Releases “Yeezy Wave Runner 700” With Calabasas

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos