Tyrese Tells Story About Rickey Smiley’s Teeth On His Book Cover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese spent some time with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” getting candid about everything! Afterwards, he stuck around and chatted about Rickey Smiley‘s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” When he saw the cover of the book, he was struck by how eye-catching it was, especially Rickey’s teeth.

Tyrese then launched into a story about Rickey’s teeth, since they actually share the same dentist! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

