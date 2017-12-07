The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tyrese Tells Story About Rickey Smiley’s Teeth On His Book Cover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tyrese spent some time with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” getting candid about everything! Afterwards, he stuck around and chatted about Rickey Smiley‘s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” When he saw the cover of the book, he was struck by how eye-catching it was, especially Rickey’s teeth.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tyrese then launched into a story about Rickey’s teeth, since they actually share the same dentist! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tyrese On Why He Expected The Rock To Turn Down “Fast & Furious” Offer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese On Why Using Children To Get Back At An Ex Is Child Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese On Why He Hopes People Expect The Worst Of His Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos