Tyrese Tells Story About Rickey Smiley’s Teeth On His Book Cover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese spent some time with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” getting candid about everything! Afterwards, he stuck around and chatted about Rickey Smiley‘s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” When he saw the cover of the book, he was struck by how eye-catching it was, especially Rickey’s teeth.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tyrese then launched into a story about Rickey’s teeth, since they actually share the same dentist! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Tyrese On Why He Expected The Rock To Turn Down “Fast & Furious” Offer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tyrese On Why Using Children To Get Back At An Ex Is Child Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tyrese On Why He Hopes People Expect The Worst Of His Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Fraud! You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Police Conference
- #WTFasho Pizza Hut Testing Out Beer & Wine Delivery
- #WTFasho Oreo Reveals “Mystery Flavor”
- Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award In Powerful Intro