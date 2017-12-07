Southern California Wildfires Caught on Video

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Southern California Wildfires Caught on Video

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-WEATHER-FIRES-CALIFORNIA

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as fast-moving Southern California wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds began barrelling towards Los Angeles late Monday into Tuesday. The Skirball Fire in particular, which is still said to be zero percent contained, is now threatening the famed Los Angeles Getty Center and is getting precariously close to UCLA.

The 405 freeway, one of the most traveled sections of roadway in the country, has been shut down in both directions between the 101 and 10 highways due to the fire. Prior to the closures however, the above video was captured by a commuter who appeared to be driving straight into the depths of hell, or at the very least the apocalypse itself. A. Mutzabaugh, a Los Angeles and Ventura-based investment professional, tweeted the early morning video of the blaze with the caption, “Not the typical morning commute…”

Indeed.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Mark Ralston and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos