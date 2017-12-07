Tomi Lahren Slams Both Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick

Tomi Lahren Slams Both Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick

Politicon 2017

Source: Michael Schwartz / Getty

Never one to let the snow flake on her easily-triggered parade, Tomi Lahren bashed Beyoncé for presenting Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday. The Lemonade singer praised the former-49ers quarterback for embodying “the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership, and philanthropy, and [using] sports as a platform for changing the world.” Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem before games to protest racial injustice. “Thank you, Colin Kaepernick,” Beyoncé said. “Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your sacrifice.”

Lahren had a slightly different, much hotter take.

“Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a ‘legacy’ award,” she tweeted. “This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow.” This isn’t the first time Lahren has come after Bey. She previously mocked her for believing climate change is, y’know, a thing (“How did they get to the event last night?” she mocked Hurricane Harvey benefit attendees. “Did they walk? Did they take public transit? Did they even fly commercial?”). The Fox News contributor also had Final Thoughts on the Formation World Tour. She hasn’t been much kinder to Kaepernick, asking him a question that’s been answered multiple times.

 

To see how Twitter responds to Tomi, click here: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Schwartz and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Photos