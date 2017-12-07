Mase Speaks On Cam’ron Beef: “If It Doesn’t Stop, It’s Gonna End Bad For Him”

VIA | HOTNEWHIPHOP

Just hours after hitting us with his “Rap Rushmore” song with DJ Khaled and Diddy, Murda Mase made his way Angie Martinez Show on Power 105 for an hour and a half long interview where he spoke on a plethora of things going on his life right now, including his on-going beef with Cam’ron, why he dropped the diss track, Cam’s attempt to hurt his sentiments and family, and much more.

