Back in August, Trey Songz plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace after destroying the equipment of a Detroit venue which ultimately landed him eighteen months probation. Now, he’s facing a lawsuit from a fan who says he got physical with her during a meet and greet.

Trey Songz is reportedly getting sued after allegedly smacking a female fan in the face, according to TMZ.

