Beyonce Presents Colin Kaepernick With “Muhammad Ali Legacy” Award

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Beyonce Presents Colin Kaepernick With “Muhammad Ali Legacy” Award

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

VIA | HOTNEWHIPHOP

Watch Beyonce surprise Colin Kaepernick with the “Muhammad Ali Legacy” Award.

 

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated held their annual “Sportsperson of the Year Show” at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, where they recognize some of the best statistical & influential athletes in sports. Last week, they informed usthat former 49ers QB-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick would be receiving this year’s “Muhammad Ali Legacy” award, and rightfully so, but what they didn’t mention is who would be presenting it to him. On Tuesday night, Beyoncedecided to grace the stage and surprise Colin by presenting him with the award.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos