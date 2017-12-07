Beyonce Presents Colin Kaepernick With “Muhammad Ali Legacy” Award

VIA | HOTNEWHIPHOP

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated held their annual “Sportsperson of the Year Show” at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, where they recognize some of the best statistical & influential athletes in sports. Last week, they informed usthat former 49ers QB-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick would be receiving this year’s “Muhammad Ali Legacy” award, and rightfully so, but what they didn’t mention is who would be presenting it to him. On Tuesday night, Beyoncedecided to grace the stage and surprise Colin by presenting him with the award.

Beyonce makes a surprise appearance to present Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammed Ali Legacy Award pic.twitter.com/oQzPXFJ0cg — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) December 6, 2017

