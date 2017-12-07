Gary’s Tea: How A Quick Costume Change Caused A Trip-Up For Xscape [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Xscape has been on a whirlwind reunion tour, selling out and rocking stadiums all over the world. Recently, a bit of a wardrobe malfunction lead to a slight mishap onstage for one of the Xscape members, Tamika, as a quick costume change caused her to trip and fall.

But no worries- our girl just got right back up and kept it pushin! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

