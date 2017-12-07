The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why The Tracklist To Eminem’s Upcoming Album Has Fans Uneasy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 40 mins ago
Eminem released the tracklist to his upcoming album, “Revival,” which is due out December 15th. The album promises collaborations between Slim Shady and major stars like Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Kehlani.

Normally, such a heavy handed list of collaborators should be an exciting thing. But Eminem fans are expecting something very specific, and they don’t think it includes these guests. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

