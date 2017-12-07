Has Tyrese Talked Himself Into More Legal Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to set the record straight about all the drama surrounding his ex-wife, their custody battle over their daughter, and all the social media chaos surrounding it all. In the process, he may have admitted to doing something illegal, like marrying his ex-wife solely to get her citizenship. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

