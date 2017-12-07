The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Has Tyrese Talked Himself Into More Legal Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
Tyrese visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to set the record straight about all the drama surrounding his ex-wife, their custody battle over their daughter, and all the social media chaos surrounding it all. In the process, he may have admitted to doing something illegal, like marrying his ex-wife solely to get her citizenship. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

