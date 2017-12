Kandi Burruss told you she had other commitments prior to Xscape getting back together. And one of those commitments was to see her name in lights on Broadway.

It’s being reported by Bravo TV

It’s now official: The Real Housewives of Atlanta singer will play Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, the longest-running Broadway musical of all time, from January 15 through March 11 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

I can officially announce that i will be performing as Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway… https://t.co/x2PwDi3fo5 — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) December 4, 2017

My official start date on #ChicagoOnBroadway is January 15th!!!! I’m so excited! Check out this article. https://t.co/rQJAYNZDJh pic.twitter.com/i48YMqxuBI — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) December 4, 2017

