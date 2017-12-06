News
Finish Her! Watch This News Anchor's Classy Clapback At A Racist Troll

It’s almost 2018 and unfortunately, racist still have to be exposed and dragged to smithereens for them to feel the effects of their foul actions.

On the bright side, there are classy and sophisticated women like Sharon Reed who know how to drag a racist troll with such elegance that you feel bad for the culprit. On Tuesday the CBS46 news anchor went viral after calling a racist viewer who called Reed the N-word via email.

But the dragging didn’t stop there, Sharon even made the lady’s email address the background of her Facebook page. Classic!

Hit the flip to see what folks on social media are saying about the epic read.

