News
Home > News

Fraud! You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Police Conference

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Letter Y in American Sign Language

Source: KathyDewar / Getty

If you can’t trust the President of the United States then who can you trust these days? Even sign language interpreters are partaking in fraudulent behavior these days.

On Tuesday night, as Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of Howell Donaldson, interpreter Derlyn Roberts was beside him, making signs that made no sense. The University of South Florida’s American Sign Language professor, Rachell Settambrino, told reporters, “She sat up there and waved her arms like she was singing Jingle Bells.”

Settambrino says that Roberts was signing, “Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24,” while the chief was providing a timeline of the four shootings.

 

 

Roberts also has a lengthy police record after being arrested multiple times for fraud. Hit the to see the sign language fraud’s latest mugshots.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 23 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos