Dame Dash “Embarrassed” by Jay Z’s “Big Pimpin'” Video

Dame Dash has expressed regret over Jay-Z’s ‘Big Pimpin’ video, saying “I’m embarrassed by it.”

The 2000 smash hit of Jay’s Vol. 3…Life and Times of S. Carter album, “Big Pimpin’” featured bikini-clad women being showered by Dash with bottles of champagne — a decision the 46-year-old mogul now regrets.

“When I was young and in hip-hop, I know that disrespecting women, you got a positive response from it,” he shared with TMZ. “When I look at the things like ‘Big Pimpin’’ and I’m embarrassed at it. I would never want my daughter to have to go through that, and if I ever saw my son Boogie doing that we would have some serious issues.”

Relive the “Big Pimpin’” music video below:

