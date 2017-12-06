Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s Gotta Have It’s’ Soundtrack

Spike Lee's Netflix hit features a great mix of Reggae, Reggaeton, Dancehall, Soca and more – meet the artists who've been making you move.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spike Lee Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'She's Gotta Have It'

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

Have you noticed the great mix of island music on Spike Lee‘s new Netflix joint, She Gotta Have It?

In case you were wondering, Jamaica’s own 13th Street Promotions did the dirty work for you:

Adapted from the 1986 Spike Lee Joint, “She’s Gotta Have It,” revolves around a young woman and her three lovers.

The series features a great selection of music from Hip Hop to Reggae for its soundtrack.

Reggae Artist Fanton Mojah, Reggaeton Artist Daddy Yankee, Reggae Band Steel Pulse, Dancehall Artist Opal, and Soca Artist GBM Nutron all lend their sounds.

In episode 2, you can find Fanton Mojah’s “Kingston Town” which features Capleton and Turbulence, Opal’s “This Me Know“, and Daddy Yankee’s “Hula Hoop“.

In episode 4, you can find Steel Pulse’s “Can’t Stand It“, and GBM Nutron’s “Scene” (plus a shout out from the series’ Protagonist).

Clickthrough to see the full playlist.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos