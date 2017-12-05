News
Lil Jon And Usher Are Back In The Studio…With A Jar Of Peanut Butter?

What could the duo be cooking up this time?

Posted 8 hours ago
Usher and Lil Jon are back in the studio together, and if their previous tracks with one another are any indication, fans can expect another classic in the works. The Atlanta producer recently posted a photo of himself and the singer in the studio together, and even Lil Jon is hinting–not so subtly–that the duo is most definitely up to something. The weird part? The famously energetic musician is not only holding up a jar of Skippy peanut butter, but also tagged Skippy brand in his caption along with Usher and DJ Kronic.

7AM N THE STUDIO! @usher @djkronic @skippybrand AND ME! WE UP TO SOMETHING 😜😜😜🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on

Jon captioned the photo shouting out his fellow studio-mates saying, “7AM N THE STUDIO! @usher @djkronic @skippybrand AND ME! WE UP TO SOMETHING 😜😜😜🔥🔥🔥.” But what could they be up to? Seeing as Lil Jon made a point of shouting out Skippy brand in the caption, we could soon be able to hear the musical stylings of Usher and Lil Jon in a new peanut butter commercial.

If this really is something the hip hop and R&B legends are cooking up for a commercial, it definitely has the potential to be something huge, and will probably get stuck in our head all the time. As many people now know, Pusha T is the one who wrote the famous “I’m Lovin’ It” McDonald’s jingle–so Usher and Lil Jon would be in good commercial company.

Let’s hope we find out exactly what these two are up to sooner than later.

