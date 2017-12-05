News
Home > News

This Kid Won His Class 70+ Bonus Points On An Exam Thanks To Twitter

Social media has your back when it counts.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Education: Multi-ethnic group of college students in classroom.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

One high school student took one for the team when he made a deal with his teacher that went much better than expected.

Brandon Riley of St. Edward High School asked his teacher how many retweets it would take to cancel the final calculus exam. His teacher, Mr. Corcoran,  said he wouldn’t cancel the exam, but he would give the class one bonus point for every 500 retweets Brandon received.

After a handshake, Brandon quickly went to Twitter and asked everyone from LeBron James to Ellen DeGeneres for help. Eventually, he was able to secure a retweet from WWE wrestler and S. Edward graduate Dolph Ziggler, who has more than 2 million followers.

In less than 24 hours, Brandon’s initial post got more than 35,000 retweets, earning his class 70+ bonus points. He’s the real MVP.

Now try this with a teacher you know and watch what happens…this could be the start of a movement.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 9 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos