Trappy Holidays: Help 2 Chainz Give Back To The Community With This Year's Dabbin' Santa Christmas Sweaters

The sweater that made waves is back once again

Posted 5 hours ago
Back in 2015, 2 Chainz lit up the holiday season with his Dabbin’ Santa Christmas sweaters, generating millions of dollars in sales–then donating some of those profits back into charity to get everyone into the spirit of the season. He kept up with his promise to help the less-fortunate, too. Chainz personally went to visit the home of a disabled veteran, and helped the entire family from eviction by paying their rent.

This year, the legacy continues with Dabbin’ Santa, and we’ve got even more styles to get fresh in for all the upcoming ugly Christmas sweater parties. Following up on the hype of his popular attraction that drove tons of traffic through a residential neighborhood in Atlanta, you can sport sweaters with the infamous pink trap house on them as well. Fans of Christmas, Santa, and trap music alike can all come together to get themselves looking right for the holidays.

With a bunch more styles to choose from this year, it’ll be easy to find something you like with the addition of some cropped sweaters, socks, beanies, and a mug. You can do your part to contribute to 2 Chainz’ effort to give back to his people by purchasing a sweater before this holiday season ends.

You can cop you and the whole family some sweaters here–and for those of you in the ATL, you can pick up some merch at the Trap Wonderland ( where a portion of admission proceeds also go to charity).

 

