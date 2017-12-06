Music
Beyonce Has Her Own Craft Beer And You Know Wanna Try It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce has a craft beer named after her and it’s amazing! The Brooklyn based Craft Beer company named Lineup Brewing created the Queen Bey inspired beer called BIËRYONCÉ to show love to the Beyonce and her fans. The beer is a German Pilsner with 5.0% ABV, which means you can drink it at a brunch with your colleagues, as well as at nightclub  with your friends. Right not it’s only available at a few local spots in New York City, but we’re sure the demand will bring it to a city near you sooner rather than later. Right now check the list below for locations.

Currently available at: Pine Box Rock Shop, The Ginger Man, Beer Karma, and Malt and Mold.

