Cash Clay, is a well-known producer with lucrative producer credits, from working with the likes of Migos, YFN Lucci, Boosie & many more. His humble beginnings.

After staying consistent with his craft, he is now nominated for a Grammy for producing “Kelly Price” a single on Migos Culture Album. Durtty Boyz own StarterCAM caught up with him for an Unheard interview check it out below.

