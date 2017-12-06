Move Over Netflix; New Subscription Plan For Movie Theaters Released

If you love going to the movie theater but hate the high costs then this new subscription plan may be a dream come true for you.

One of the biggest movie chains in America has a plan to get more people into theaters, a move that comes as Hollywood is in the midst of a box office slump and more people stay home to watch “peak TV” on Netflix, Amazon and cable networks.

Cinemark on Tuesday unveiled Movie Club, a monthly plan that lets people buy a movie ticket a month for a discounted price of $8.99. It also allows members to roll over unused tickets every month, bring friends at the lower price and offers bargains on concession stand items. READ MORE

