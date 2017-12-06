Music
Home > Music

Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Think Like A Man Too' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Former NBA baller Gilbert Arenas reportedly decided not to pursue a lawsuit against his ex, Laura Govan, according to The Jasmine Brand.

During their contentious 2015 custody case over their four children, Govan alleged that Arenas exposed her to several STD’s in an e-mail that was leaked to the press. “When I left you it was because I couldn’t take the STDs,” Govan wrote in the email addressed to Arenas.

In 2016, a judge ordered Govan to pay $110,000 in damages after it was discovered that the “Basketball Wives” star was behind the leak. Arenas also added a second lawsuit against Govan and her attorney after her attorney wrote a blog post alleging that Govan was “stating a fact,” with her STD accusations.

According to the outlet, Arenas filed papers to drop the suit on October 31.

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand

DON’T MISS:

Laura Govan Says She And Sister Gloria ‘Really Don’t Have A Relationship’

Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of Cash And Jewelry Taken

Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

15 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos