Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She Could Become A US Citizen

Tyrese just snitched on himself during an interview on The Rickey Smile Morning Show. The actor-turned-Instagram-philosopher admitted he married his ex-wife Norma Gibson for her citizenship so he wouldn’t have to travel to London to visit his daughter Shayla
“I’m married you to keep you in the country. I never married you to because I was happily married. You’re from London,” he said. “We got married with like seven people there.”
