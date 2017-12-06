Is It Crazy For Beyonce To Change Her Email Every Week? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Beyonce is known to keep her life on lock, and to never allow any information out there if she doesn’t want it to be. Ed Sheeran, who collaborated with Bey on a duet called “Perfect,” revealed in an interview this week that he has an email for Beyonce that changes once a week, undoubtedly one of many precautions she takes to remain difficult to reach.

Gary With Da Tea is skeptical of such a practice, and wonders if it had any kind of a negative affect on her marriage to Jay-Z. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

