The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is It Crazy For Beyonce To Change Her Email Every Week? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce is known to keep her life on lock, and to never allow any information out there if she doesn’t want it to be. Ed Sheeran, who collaborated with Bey on a duet called “Perfect,” revealed in an interview this week that he has an email for Beyonce that changes once a week, undoubtedly one of many precautions she takes to remain difficult to reach.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gary With Da Tea is skeptical of such a practice, and wonders if it had any kind of a negative affect on her marriage to Jay-Z. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

20 photos Launch gallery

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Continue reading Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos