Tiffany Haddish Tells Story About Dinner With Taylor Swift On “The Ellen Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
The world has just opened up and embraced funnywoman Tiffany Haddish after her brilliant comedy skills shined in “Girls Trip.” Recently, she was on The Ellen Show, and she had everyone cracking up when she described how she and Ellen first met. They laughed about how Tiffany told her she wanted her to be on the show, but Ellen didn’t quite get it yet because she hadn’t seen the movie.

Tiffany also talked about having a potluck dinner at Taylor Swift‘s house and the greens she cooked for it, and much more. In the video below, however, between all the hilarity, you can see that Ellen isn’t quite used to Tiffany’s quite energetic brand of comedy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

