The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tyrese On Why Using Children To Get Back At An Ex Is Child Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tyrese came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and broke down his experience battling his ex-wife, Norma, for custody of their ten year old daughter, Shayla. Tyrese explains that, despite how people perceive him as a wealthy celebrity, he says he’s a father first. He describes the devastating feeling of waking up to his ex-wife’s false accusations of him hurting his child. Tyrese says people make babies and don’t want to take care of them, but he’s “hustling to keep his family afloat.” He explains that his ex-wife wanted to give the impression that he’s always traveling and too busy for his family, but that is the very source income that sustains the family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tyrese implores fathers who are fighting for custody, to make sure that the courts understand, if the other parent is trying to use the child to hurt them, that is abuse. He says what also stokes the fire is that his daughter loves him sincerely, despite her mom’s efforts to ruin that.  Tyrese also explains how bad his ex’s lying on the stand really was. Watch the exclusive video above to hear more from Tyrese in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tyrese On Why He Hopes People Expect The Worst Of His Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese Says “Pathological Enmeshment” Is Why His Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

6 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A “Black” Woman

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos