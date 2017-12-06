Tyrese On Why Using Children To Get Back At An Ex Is Child Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and broke down his experience battling his ex-wife, Norma, for custody of their ten year old daughter, Shayla. Tyrese explains that, despite how people perceive him as a wealthy celebrity, he says he’s a father first. He describes the devastating feeling of waking up to his ex-wife’s false accusations of him hurting his child. Tyrese says people make babies and don’t want to take care of them, but he’s “hustling to keep his family afloat.” He explains that his ex-wife wanted to give the impression that he’s always traveling and too busy for his family, but that is the very source income that sustains the family.

Tyrese implores fathers who are fighting for custody, to make sure that the courts understand, if the other parent is trying to use the child to hurt them, that is abuse. He says what also stokes the fire is that his daughter loves him sincerely, despite her mom’s efforts to ruin that. Tyrese also explains how bad his ex’s lying on the stand really was. Watch the exclusive video above to hear more from Tyrese in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

