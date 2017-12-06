NEWS ROUNDUP: Roy Moore Drama Won’t Stop Trump; Asahd Khaled Magazine Debut; House Of Cards Returning

NEWS ROUNDUP: Roy Moore Drama Won’t Stop Trump; Asahd Khaled Magazine Debut; House Of Cards Returning

It's no surprise that Trump is backing Moore.

Written By: Team Cassius

Posted 1 hour ago
BIG LIES

The Republican National Committee will still support Roy Moore amid sexual misconduct allegations, sources said to The Hill. The decision comes after the RNC had initially pulled away from the Alabama Senate candidate.

President Trump may have something to do with the RNC’s decision. Trump is said to have given Moore an encouraging “Go get ’em, Roy,” during a phone call from Air Force One. On Monday morning, the president took to Twitter to publicly endorse Moore, stating the Senate candidate’s win in Alabama is “needed” for tax cuts.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” he tweeted. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

In other news, The Supreme Court has reportedly made the travel ban fully operational for now.

BIG NEWS

In brighter news, Asahd Khaled just made his magazine debut on the cover of Paper. Dubbed the “Fresh Prince of Hip-Hop,” the One Year Old dons a whole series of show-stopping looks for his first-ever fashion shoot. Meanwhile, mom and dad have joined forces with UNICEF in their son’s name to raise money for kids in need. Check out Asahd’s fashion shoot here.

BIG FACTS

House of Cards will continue production in early 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Without Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright will carry the eight-episode sixth season as the show’s star.

“We are excited to bring closure to fans,” Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said on Monday morning. The announcement comes after Media Rights Capital first extended its production hiatus on November 26. In November, Netflix also announced the sixth season of House of Cards would be the last.

