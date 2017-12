The magazine that “broke the internet” with Kim Kardashian, and made an attempt to with Nicki Minaj, is back at it. This time, Paper Magazine has recruited to most popular 1 year old on the planet to be the face of their Winter Issue, Asahd Khaled.

Fresh of shutting down club Liv in Miami for his first birthday, DJ Khaled’s son Asahd is now about to #BreakTheInternet. We kind of like the “Fresh Prince of Hip Hop” title.

Did we #breaktheinternet ? Lol @jucophoto 😜 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Major kid alert ‼️ 🔑 #BreakTheInternet 📷 @JUCOPhoto Styling by @terrellish A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Meet @asahdkhaled, the Fresh Prince of Hip-Hop, on papermag.com #BreakTheInternet 📷 @JUCOPhoto Styling by @terrellish A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:14am PST

