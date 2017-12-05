Music
Home > Music

Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram Beef With Matt Barnes

Masika Kalysha and Matt Barnes got into a petty Instagram beef over photo captions, but the tea was nice and hot.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Trey Songz Private Launch Of SX Liquors And Official Concert After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In today’s “how did we get here” news, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha is in a social media tiff with NBA baller Matt Barnes. Apparently Masika took a photo with Barnes, which she posted on Instagram with the caption “Late post: I took a picture with a fan… I forgot to get his name.” Of course one of her followers noted, it was Matt Barnes in the photo, to which Masika responded, “most of my fans are ball players but you already knew that sis.”

Welp. Barnes had time today and hopped on the thread to speak his peace:

#Masikia has a few words for #MattBarnes 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Apparently Matt and Masika had a private text conversation, which made it’s way to TheShaderoom.

See, what you’re not going to do, is play Matt Barnes. Remember that time he got into it with Rihanna?

RELATED STORIES:

Matt Barnes Drove 95 Miles To Beat Up Derek Fisher Over Gloria Govan

‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New Relationship With Singer Jeremih

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 7 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 3 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 3 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos