What’s Going To Come From Childish Gambino & Quavo? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
Quavo posted a picture on Instagram of himself in the studio with none other than Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino. The two of them are cooking up is very likely to be incredible, given their individual track records.

But nowadays, when Donald Glover is involved in anything musical, the question always remains to be: but is he going to rap? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading What's Going To Come From Childish Gambino & Quavo? [EXCLUSIVE]

