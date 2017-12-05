Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody Cares About Your Music”

Wendy sounded off on Ashanti’s career, saying the former Murder Inc star uses her body to make her money.

Talk show host Wendy Williams did not mince words while commenting on singer Ashanti’s career.

A couple weeks ago, Ashanti scolded fans for throwing money on the stage while she was performing, proclaiming “I’m not a stripper.”

Wendy Williams weighed in on the incident during the “Hot Topic” segment of her daytime show.

“You’re forty something years old at this point, nobody cares about your music,” she began.

“I call you an exotic dancer…you’ve got a beautiful body and you’re using it to make your bones, and that is the fact, jack.”

The commentary came after Ashanti engaged in a heated debate with rapper Joe Budden on his talk show ‘Everyday Struggle,’ where Budden implied Ashanti had been treated like a stripper because of her recent clothing choices.

Watch below:

RELATED LINKS

Rake It Up: Ashanti Scolds Concert Goers For Throwing Money On The Stage During Her Performance

INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini Body?!

Ashanti Can Stand Anywhere And Look Epic AF

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Joe Scarnici and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of The Wendy Williams Show, Instagram, and HelloBeautiful