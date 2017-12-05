Colin Kaepernick in the Running for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Colin Kaepernick continues to be rewarded off the field for his bravery in protesting racial injustice at the risk of his career and livelihood.

The free agent quarterback was honored with the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate award at the ACLU of SoCal’s Bill of Rights dinner, and received a lengthy ovation from attendees, according to TMZ.

Kaepernick was a surprise guest for the award program, and made some brief remarks.

“We must confront systemic oppression as a doctor would a disease. You identify it, you call it out, you treat it, and you defeat it,” Kaep said. “We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised.”

Watch below:

Other honorees at the event included Jane Fonda, Judd Apatow and Viola Davis.

Meanwhile, Time magazine has announced Kaepernick a finalist for its Man of the Year honor.

The athlete was named Monday among fellow finalists Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO), The Dreamers (Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children), Patty Jenkins (Director of Wonder Woman), Kim Jong Un (Leader of North Korea), Donald Trump, Robert Mueller (Special counsel investigating connections between the Trump campaign and Russia), #MeToo (A social media movement to shed light on sexual harassment and assault), Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (Saudi prince who led a corruption crackdown, widely seen as an attempt to consolidate power) and Xi Jinping (President of China)

The #MeToo social movement is said to be the frontrunner at 3/1 odds, with Kaepernick and Trump behind it at 4/1.

Time will announce the winner on Wednesday Dec. 6.

