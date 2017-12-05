Feature Story
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great Pimp C’s Death

Written By: Nia Noelle

Pimp C Video Shoot

Source: Bill Olive / Getty

December 4th is such a memorable day in hip hop — Jay Z was born on this day in 1969 and and in 2007, rap king Pimp C lost his life.

Fans of the Houston legend have always spoken highly about Pimp, and boast about everything from his infectious music to his reputation in the streets.

We all know that Chad Butler, aka Pimp C was a dope emcee who didn’t take any crap from anyone — but did you know that the UGK rapper had a funny personality that nearly all of his peers still brag about today?

Hit the flip to see a rare interview of the late great Houston legend, Pimp C.

