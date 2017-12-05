Feature Story
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House Customer Did For A Post-Party Meal

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
breakfast - bacon & waffles

If we’ve learned anything in these difficult times of being an American, it’s that you have to find a way or make one — because some folks just don’t do a great job at their job (even Presidents).

One Waffle House customer in South Carolina took matters into his own hands when he entered the restaurant after a drunk night on the town, craving their signature waffle and bacon. But upon entering, Alex Bowen noticed that all the employees were sleeping, and, well — he got behind the counter and chef’d up his own meal.

 

WH headquarter soon released a statement about the matter, saying, “Our local Division Manager has spoken to Alex and apologized. For safety reasons, our customers should never have to go behind the counter. Rather they should get a quality experience delivered by friendly associates. We are reviewing this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action. In a related note, obviously Alex has some cooking skills, and we’d like to talk to him about a job since we may have something for him.”

Next time you leave the club starving and noticed the restaurant employees sleeping, you know what to do.

