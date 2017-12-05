Tyrese Really Did Talk To Jada Pinkett-Smith About His Money Troubles [Exclusive Interview]

0 reads Leave a comment
Tyrese recently sat down with the team at RSMS to discuss all the drama that has being going on in his life when you comes to his ex-wife and his daughter. He also dropped on scoop on the conversation he had with the Smith’s. Turns out it was only Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he did talk with her about his financial issues. Check the interview below.
