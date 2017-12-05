Music
Tyrese Says He Only Married Ex-Wife So She Could Stay In The Country [Exclusive Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Tyrese stopped by the RSMS to clear the air about his baby mama drama and all his skullduggery going on social media. He had some interesting things to say about his ex-wife and why they got married in the first place. Check out the interview below as Tyrese makes the claim that he only married his ex-wife so he could see his daughter without leaving the country.

Photos