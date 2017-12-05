Tyrese Says He Only Married Ex-Wife So She Could Stay In The Country [Exclusive Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
Tyrese stopped by the RSMS to clear the air about his baby mama drama and all his skullduggery going on social media. He had some interesting things to say about his ex-wife and why they got married in the first place. Check out the interview below as Tyrese makes the claim that he only married his ex-wife so he could see his daughter without leaving the country.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Tyrese Really Did Talk To Jada Pinkett-Smith About His Money Troubles [Exclusive Interview]
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
WATCH MORE OF THE INTERVIEW HERE
RELATED: Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of His Comments About ‘Skeezers’
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours