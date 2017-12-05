9 O'Clock News
Woman Claims She Was Raped At French Montana’s Birthday Party

French Montana Visits Music Choice

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

At French Montana’s birthday party, a woman claimed someone loaded her up with drugs, then tossed her out of the house naked, but her biggest concern seemed to be getting out of Calabasas.

This is apparenty took place last month and on the 911 call the woman first claimed to be in Beverly Hills, then telling the 911 operator she was texting photos. The poor operator had to tell the caller, several times, you can’t send pics, ma’am, according to TMZ.

When asked what’s around her, all she could say was, “Calabasas.”

The woman claimed she’d been raped and punched. Law enforcement sources say cops found no evidence to support the allegations and made no arrests.

Photos