Judge Brinkley Denies Meek Mill’s Request For Bail

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Judge Genece Brinkley says Meek is a “flight risk” and “a danger to the community.”

She also questioned the validity of his clean drug tests … suggesting he might have used something called “Fast Flush” to cleanse his system, according to TMZ.

 

Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina says Brinkley’s decision “continues her long pattern of unfair treatment” of Meek … and vows they will appeal.

