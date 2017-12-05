Jay-Z’s Birthday Cake is Killing Yours

VIA | FADER

There’s a lot happening on JAY-Z’s birthday cake from the Brooklyn Nets

JAY-Z, a true sagittarius, will be celebrating his Dec. 4 birthday a little earlier with the Brooklyn Nets. A six tier cake commemorating the life and work of the Brooklyn rapper was posted to Emory Jones’ Instagram late Saturday afternoon. Brent Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment got the prolific artist and business mogul the intensely decorated cake ahead of JAY-Z’s 48th birthday. Check out the video in the post below.

Photos