Jay Z Trivia: 46 Fascinating Facts About Jigga!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
Jay Z is an American rapper, businessman, and investor. Formerly known as Jay-Z, he is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 100 million records, while receiving 21 Grammy Awards for his music.

Let’s see some interesting facts about him!

1. Shawn Corey Carter was born December 4, 1969 in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

2. He and his three siblings were raised by their mother, Gloria Carter after their father, Adness Reeves abandoned the family.

3. Reeves died of liver failure in 2003, shortly after meeting with Jay Z and receiving his forgiveness.

4. Jay Z claims in his lyrics that in 1982, at the age of 12, he shot his older brother in the shoulder for stealing his jewelry.

5. Along with future rapper AZ, Carter attended Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn until it was closed down.

