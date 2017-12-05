Philadelphia judge denies Meek Mill’s bail request

Philadelphia judge denies Meek Mill’s bail request

Judge Genece Brinkley has denied Meek Mill‘s request for an emergency bail hearing, writing that the rapper is “flight risk” and “a danger to the community” in her response, TMZ reports. The Philadelphia rapper’s legal team filed the request to the state Super Court on November 28 and the court ordered Brinkley to make a decision on the request “without further delay.”

The bail request follows the rapper’s lawyers filing an official motion to appeal his two to four year sentence for a probation violation, stemming back to a 2008 drug and gun arrest.

